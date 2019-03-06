Home

Rose May (Wheeler) St-Onge


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose May (Wheeler) St-Onge Obituary
Suddenly at her home in Mansonville, QC, on Tuesday, March 5th, at the age of 77, passed away Rose May Wheeler. ­Predeceased by her husband Maurice Oliver St-Onge, her daughter Deborah May St-Onge, her parents Henry Wheeler and Mildred Privé.
She leaves to mourn her sister Irene (George), her nieces Debbie and Tammy, her nephews, George (Raymond) and Roger, her great-nephews, Joey (Kim), Micheal, Steven, Christopher, Justin and Brandon, her great-niece Tiffany, her great-great-nephews, Nicholas and Jacob, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the Desourdy Funeral Home, 4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville, QC on Saturday, March 9th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., ­followed by a memorial service at the funeral. Interment will be held at later date in Mansonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Foundation - website: www.cancer.ca would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 7, 2019
