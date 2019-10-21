|
|
Passed away peacefully at CHUS Hotel Dieu on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Donald Rodgers and mother of Jimmy (Sue), Dianne (Lynn), Dale (Helene), Wayne (Sharon), Scott (Jennifer), and the late Earl and Steven.
Rose also leaves to mourn her sisters Alice Fullum and Alberta Crawford and was predeceased by her sister Laura and her brothers Charlie, Edward and Richard (Dick).
Rose was the grandmother to Gary, Michael, Sharon, Karen, Garth, Darryl, Johanne, Hannah, Kathryna, Lyana, Darren, Jennifer, Bruce, and great-grandmother to Darby, Tyler, Chloe, Sarah, Emma, Kylie, Colby, Sophie, Lucie and Caleb.
Visitation will take place at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke, Quebec (Lennoxville) on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.in the Cass Chapel. Interment will take place following service at the Malvern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019