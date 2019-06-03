|
Funeral service for a very loving, kind woman, wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Rose (Tozer) Oakley who passed away January 2, 2019 at the age of 84 will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Melbourne, Quebec.
Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. After which Rose's remains will be placed in the St. Andrew's Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and condolences and many acts of kindness during this time.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 4, 2019