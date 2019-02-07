Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cass Funeral Home
295 Principale St. S.
Richmond, QC
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Cass Funeral Home
295 Principale St. S.
Richmond, QC
Died peacefully at the Charles LeMoyne hospital, with family by his side, February 1, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved father of Michael and Melissa (Bryan).
 
He leaves to mourn his sister Sylvia and his brothers William, Neal ­(Sandra), Harold, and Elmer, nieces and nephews.
 
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
 
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 295 Principale St. S., Richmond, QC on Saturday, ­February 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.
 
Interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2019
