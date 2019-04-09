Passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Stanstead on April 7, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy (Bunty) and his daughter Rosalie.

Beloved father of Clayton (Sylvia McKee), Larry (Lorrayne Hopps-Roger) and Cindy (Alan Baker) born a granddaughter raised as a daughter.

He was an inspiration to all who knew him but especially to his grandchildren Lee, Tamara, Craig and Nick. Much loved and amazing great-grampie to Christopher, Tristian, Mackenzie, Madison, Caaden, Lucas, Savannah, Emerson, Morgan, Sierra and Alysia.

Loving brother to Margaret (late Ansen Hamilton), Flora (late Donald Chamberlain), late Stanley (late Lucy Wilson), late Lorne (late Lil), late Ivadel (late Howard Woolerton), late Clarabelle (late George Belknap), late Winnifred (late Vermore Lyons).

His love of family, life, laughter, gardening, hunting and fishing is a legacy he leaves to all who knew him.

Visitation will be at the Cass Funeral Home in Stanstead on Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Thursday, April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by his ­funeral at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to the Cancer Association or to the Home Care Services of the CSSS Memphremagog Foundation.

Thanks to this organization Roy was able to live his final months in the comfort of his own home surrounded and cared for by his family and friends as were his wishes.