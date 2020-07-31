1/1
Royce Labaree GALE
1927 - 2020
Royce Gale died peacefully at the age of 93 on July 22nd at the Pavillon Argyll, Sherbrooke. He enjoyed his last two and a half years at The Grace Village, Sherbrooke where he received exceptional care.
Predeceased by his loving wife Janet Macintosh Gale and brothers Frank Gale of Fredericton and Richard Gale of Hamilton.
He will be sadly missed by brother Phil Gale of Hudson, niece Susan Gale Hall (Chris) of Oshawa, nephews Steve Gale (Jill) and Rob Gale of Hudson, Chris Gale (Olivia) of Toronto, Dave Gale (Maria) of Coquitlam, Steve aka Zig Gale (Deb) of Kelowna and Don Macintosh (Rebecca) of Halifax.
Born in Waterville, Quebec, Royce was a proud lifelong resident of the Eastern Townships. A McGill graduate and a well-known high school teacher, Royce was the last principal of Sherbrooke High School. Until his retirement he was a vice principal at Alexander Galt Regional High School, Sherbrooke. Royce and Janet were long time members of Plymouth Trinity United Church in Sherbrooke.
Royce will be fondly remembered for his passion for books, large and small, which he enthusiastically collected.
Memorial donations may be made to The Grace Village Care Foundation or the charity of your choice.
A private graveside interment will take place at a later date.
Many thanks to the wonderful nurses, physicians and staff at the Argyll ­­­short-term geriatric unit who provided such kind, compassionate care. It did not go unnoticed.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record on Jul. 31, 2020.
