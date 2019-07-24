Home

Ruby Editha (Bryant) Cutler


1921 - 2019
Ruby Editha (Bryant) Cutler Obituary
On July 22, 2019 at the age of 98, Ruby Cutler beloved wife of the late Maurice Cutler and the late Kenneth Lloyd Kezar passed away at Grace Village with her beloved daughter Lois Kezar Bradner and her son-in-law Bernard Bradner at her side.

She will be sadly missed by granddaughters Wendy (Nick), Lamanna, Kathy (Steve Bray) and four great-grandchildren Joey, Vanessa, Nicholas, Christopher, one great-great-grandchild Michael and predeceased by great-great-grandchild Mika.

Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will take place immediately following at Reedsville Cemetery in North Hatley, Quebec.

Donations to the or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019
