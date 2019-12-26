Home

POWERED BY

Services
Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
402 rue de la Riviere
Cowansville, QC J2K 1N3
(450) 266-6061
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Doherty


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Doherty Obituary
On December 19, 2019 Russell ­Doherty (July 26, 1931) was reunited with his wife Noreen Crick (Jan 9, 1933 - April 14, 2012).

He will be greatly missed by his ­children Hilary (Jason) and Stephen (Carolyn), his beloved grandchildren Chaz, Quinn, Logan and Tait, ­cherished friend Rosemary and ­dedicated caregiver and friend Judy Crosland.

May your souls carry on for an ­eternity of love and happiness.

Service to be held on January 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. at All Saint's ­Anglican Church in Dunham QC.
 
Arrangements entrusted to the:
BROME-MISSISQUOI
Funeral Complex
402 River St., Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-266-6061
FAX: 450-266-6057
www.complexebm.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -