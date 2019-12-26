|
On December 19, 2019 Russell Doherty (July 26, 1931) was reunited with his wife Noreen Crick (Jan 9, 1933 - April 14, 2012).
He will be greatly missed by his children Hilary (Jason) and Stephen (Carolyn), his beloved grandchildren Chaz, Quinn, Logan and Tait, cherished friend Rosemary and dedicated caregiver and friend Judy Crosland.
May your souls carry on for an eternity of love and happiness.
Service to be held on January 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. at All Saint's Anglican Church in Dunham QC.
Arrangements entrusted to the:
BROME-MISSISQUOI
Funeral Complex
402 River St., Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-266-6061
FAX: 450-266-6057
www.complexebm.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 27, 2019