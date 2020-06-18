At the CSSS-IUGS Magog, at the l'Envolée palliative care centre, on March 12, 2020, at the age of 80 years, passed away Mr. Russell Marlow, husband of Gladys Dion, son the late Evelyn Thwaites and the late Alfred Marlow. He resided in Magog.

The family will receive condolences at the Coopérative funéraire de l'Estrie Complexe, 485, rue du 24-Juin, Sherbrooke J1E 1H1, on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Besides his wife, Mr. Marlow leaves to mourn his children: Jonathan (Anne-Marie Girard), Jessica and Santya (Jean-François Veilleux); his grandchildren Frédérik (Rose), Laurence, Ariane, Olivier, Anthony (Kristina), Hannah and Nathan. He was the brother of Christine (the late Norman, Brian) and the late Shirley (John). His mother-in-law Marie-Ange Chaloux (late Germain Dion (late Réjeanne Turgeon)). He was the brother-in-law of Stéphane Dion (Lyne), Solange (late Robert Dion) and the late Alain Dion. He also leaves to mourn many nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

The family would like to thank all the staff of the palliative care centre l'Envolée du CSSS-IUGS DE Magog, for the excellent care provided to Mr. Marlow. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to L' Envolée, 50 rue St-Patrice est, Magog , Qc, J1X-3X3. Forms will be available at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store