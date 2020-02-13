Home

Russell Oliver Brown


1927 - 2020
Russell Oliver Brown Obituary
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our father Russell Oliver Brown, on February 9th, 2020 in his 92nd year at the Manoir Stanstead. Beloved husband of the late Irene Sisco and son to the late Thomas and Maria Brown. Russell is survived by his six children: Byron (Marilyn), Deborah (Jack), Trudy (Sue), Cindy (Douglass), Laurie, and Darryl (Darlene). He leaves to mourn his grandchildren: Ashley, Jenna, Stephanie, Lisa, Ronald, Thomas, Elizabeth, Travis, Konney, Justin, Neil, Sarena, Matthew, Ian and many great and great great grandchildren.
Russell was the brother of James, Gloria, the late Elwin, the late William and the late May.
Visitation will be held at Cass Funeral Home, 545 Dufferin, Stanstead, Qc, on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 14, 2020
