Passed away peacefully at the Wales Home on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the son of the late Stanley S. Nutbrown and the late Lula M. Coates.

He leaves to mourn his wife Beverly Morrisette and daughter Linda (Stephen Bard) and was predeceased by his brothers Lindsay and Douglas.

Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke, Quebec (Lennoxville) on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the service at the Cass Chapel. Burial will take place immediately following at the Eaton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wales Home, Eaton Cemetery or ­charity of your choice would be ­appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Wales Home for Russell's care. Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 3 to July 10, 2019