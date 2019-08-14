|
At the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Ruth Evelyn Cormier, wife of the late Cedric Cormier. Ruth was born in Danby, Quebec on December 13, 1931, daughter of the late Ernest and Lillian Picken. Ruth was a devoted and loving mother to her 3 children: Judy (Simon) Preston of Devon, England, Wayne (Tricia) of Swift Current, SK, and Howie of Moose Jaw, SK. Ruth was also the proud grandmother of 5 beautiful grandchildren: Kier (Sophie), Maya and Asher, Trista and Preston. As well as being a kind and loving grandmother, Ruth was also blessed with a great-grandson, Joshua. Ruth Cormier will be missed by her loving family, relatives, friends and acquaintances.
Rest in peace Mom, Grammie Ruth.
A celebration of Ruth's Life will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. in Moose Jaw Funeral Home with Dave Foley officiating. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the Providence Place Resident's Council, 100 – 2nd Ave NE, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1B8.
Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Todd Sjoberg, Funeral Director 306-693-4550, www.moosejawfuneralhome.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 14, 2019