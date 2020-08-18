1/
Ruth Emily Nicholls Fadden
1927 - 2020
Died peacefully in her 94th year at Brockville General Hospital with family at her side.

Predeceased by her husband Donald Howard Fadden (2001); siblings Dorothy Stewart, Joan Morrison, and Henry (Harry) Binning.

She was born in Sutton, QC. Ruth and Donald were married in Sutton in 1953 and moved to Brockville upon retirement in 1980.

She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

She was an active member of Club 85 and enjoyed her Bridge and other social activities.

Cremation has already taken place and there will be a graveside service at Grace Church, Sutton, QC on Wednesday, September 9 at 1 p.m.

In Ruth's memory, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 18, 2020.
