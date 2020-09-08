Ruth Gillam

Or Copy this URL to Share

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Ruth Luella Hall Gillam passed away at the age of eighty-one. Wife of the late Russell Gillam; mother of Steve (Glenn), Debbie (Mike), the late Donna (Rob), and Jeff (Kim); "Mama" to Matthew (Holly), Stephanie (Chantelle), Kimberley, Christina, and Natalie; "G.G."to Gavin and Isaac; and beloved sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, friend, neighbour, and bowling partner.

A graveside service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at Malvern Cemetery, Lennoxville (Sherbrooke), on Saturday, September 12th at 2:30 p.m.

