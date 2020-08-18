At the Brome Missisquoi Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, July 16th, 2020, at the age of 84 years, passed away Ruth Lillian Beakes, beloved wife of the late Bernard Lefebvre of Frost Village.

She leaves to mourn her children: Bernard Jr. "Blackie"(Esther Salls), Anita (Marc Gousy),

Ramona "Mony" (Vincent Lasemba); she was also the mother of: the late Michel "Bozo"(Catherine Whitcomb), and the late François "Frankie". She also leaves her 12 grandchildren, her 29 great-grandchildren, her 3 great-great-grandchildren, and her 2 cats Midnight and Lady. Her sister: Lois. She was predeceased by her brothers: Robert, Hubert, William "Bill"; her best friends: Florance, Gladys, Pat, Mary-Paul; she also leaves her brothers-ins-law, her sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of the Residence Place Primevère of Waterloo and all the staff at BMP Hospital of Cowansville, her Doctor Dr. Chagnon and the CLSC nurses for the good care given.

Cremation was held at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium in Granby.

A graveside service will be held on August 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Knowlton Cemetery, followed by a gathering at her home: 651, rue Frost Village, Shefford, Qc.



