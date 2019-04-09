It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ruth Reed peacefully on March 31, 2019 at the CHUS in Sherbrooke.

Ruth leaves to mourn her daughter, Anne, and grandson Kane Reed-Andreev, in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her loving husband ­Réginald, as well as her sisters Fern, Gloria and Editha.

Ruth was an upstanding member of her community, ­touching many lives during her 38 years as an education professional. She was active in the church, and championed every charity drive. Even into her last years, she acted as cashier for the church bazaar and rummage sale. She was one of the first on every call tree. Ruth spent 3 wonderful years at the Manoir St. Francis, where she enjoyed ­friendship, activities and the New Year's Eve parties!

We wish to thank Doris Cunnington, dear friend and loyal caregiver, who was with Ruth daily and truly became a member of the family. To Jane Gauvin, who willingly filled in so that Ruth always had someone with her.

We extend our gratitude to the wonderful staff at the CHUS for the care and respect extended to Ruth and myself, and to Dr. Laplante, her physician of many years who never failed to respond and visit.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, April 13, 2019, we will be starting at 1 p.m. with a Meet and Greet at St. George's Church, 84 Queen St., ­Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) followed by a service at 2 p.m., and a late lunch in the church hall at 3 p.m. The burial will be held at a later date. We welcome all friends and ­relatives to this Celebration of Life and look forward to seeing you there.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. George's Church, or your favourite charity.