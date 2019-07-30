|
|
Ruth Weston Paige, 97, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the Residence Lachute QC, predeceased by her husband Carl, and her son Weston. She is survived by her daughter Mary (Michael), her grandsons Carl, Scott (Sharla), and her three great-grandsons Justin, Trystin and Mason. Stepsons Lyman (Bernice), Stewart (Debbie), grandson Peter (Sue), great-granddaughters Vicky (Robin) and Cheryl.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart and Lung Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 31, 2019