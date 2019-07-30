Home

Ruth Weston Paige

Ruth Weston Paige Obituary
Ruth Weston Paige, 97, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the Residence Lachute QC, predeceased by her ­husband Carl, and her son Weston. She is survived by her daughter Mary (Michael), her grandsons Carl, Scott (Sharla), and her three great-grandsons Justin, Trystin and Mason. ­Stepsons Lyman (Bernice), Stewart (Debbie), grandson Peter (Sue), great-granddaughters Vicky (Robin) and Cheryl.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart and Lung Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 31, 2019
