Sandra Lillian Laflamme
Sandra Lillian Laflamme passed away at the CHUS-Fleurimont, Sherbrooke, on October 15, 2020 at the age of 52. She was the daughter of Georges Laflamme and Patricia Dezan and loving spouse of Ernie Lambourne of Ayer's Cliff. Sandra also leaves to mourn her sister Linda; her niece Victoria; her spouse's children: Pamela and Tanya; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins other friends and relatives. She was also the sister of the late Christopher Iles.
As a memorial tribute, donations to the S.P.A. (145, Sauvé, Sherbrooke, J1L 1L6) would be greatly appreciated. Funeral services entrusted to the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Home and due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation, a service will be held later next year.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 31, 2020.
