Sharon (Millar) McMorine Obituary
Passed away in her 60th year f­ollowing a courageous battle with cancer. Her loving family at her side.
Daughter of the late Lloyd and late Patsy (Hughes) Millar.
Sharon leaves to mourn her loving ­husband of 35 years Richard McMorine and her son Travis (Marjolaine), daughter Jessica and 7 grandchildren, Charles, Zachary, Felina, Elliott, Theodore, Arthur and Ian. Sister of Stephen (Mary Eleanor Yack), Alan (Linda Cowden), Randy (Kathleen Carroll) and Cathy.
Sharon also leaves to mourn her best friend Diane, along with many ­brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at St-Anne's Cemetery in Richmond, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m., with Reverend Wayne Beamer ­officiating.
A celebration of her life will take place at the Melbourne Ski Center, 70 Lay Road, Melbourne, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
