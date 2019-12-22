|
|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Sharron F. Raymond Kirby. Following a tough battle with leukemia, surrounded by family, on December 20, 2019 at the age of 63, she lost this battle with cancer.
Daughter of the late Wellington (Wink) Raymond and the late Gertrude (Gertie) Wilkin Raymond, Sharron leaves to mourn her husband of 43 years Bruce Kirby, her daughters Karyn (Phil Dolloff), Karolyn (Jonathan Rhicard), her granddaughters Bridgett and Brooke, her granddogs Kendra and Dottie, her sister Gloria (Gerald Gilbert), her brother Bill (Lynda McVety), her sister Beverly (the late Tom Powell), great friend JoAnn Hovey (Bill Pratt) along with many sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Sharron was always a fighter, having fought through deafness, defeating breast cancer and conquering many challenges of life. She enjoyed dancing, painting and traveling. She had a vivacious personality and was always friendly with everyone.
She enjoyed her job at the Sherbrooke Record and being self employed for over 15 years.
The family would like to thank the staff on the 7th floor at the CHUS Fleurimont, and Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital 5CD staff as well as the research staff of Dr Dennis-Claude Roy.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
For those who wish to donate, donations to the Eaton Cemetery Association, Box 934, Cookshire, QC, J0B 1M0, in memory of Sharron would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019