Passed away at the Centre d'Hebergement East-Angus on December 26, 2019 at the age of 90.
She was the loving wife of the late Ross Bellam and will be sadly missed by her daughters: Sandra (Ed), Sherry (Daniel), Tammy (Sylvain) and Trudy; her grandchildren Jennifer, Carla (Trever), Ashley (Domenico), Julie (Fabian), Angela (Jordan), Kristopher (Lori), Raquel (Stefen), Paul (Cynthia) and her 15 great-grandchildren.
She was the sister to the late Allan (Huguette), Jean (Franklin), Douglas (Vivian), Diane (Rodney), Leonard and sister-in-law Connie (late Wayne) and Diana (Marvin).
A graveside service will be held at the Cookshire-Eaton Cemetery in spring. Details to follow later.
The family would like to thank all of the staff on 3rd floor at the CHSLD East Angus for all of their care.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 30, 2019