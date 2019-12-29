Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Bellam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila (Bell) Bellam


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila (Bell) Bellam Obituary
Passed away at the Centre ­d'Hebergement East-Angus on ­December 26, 2019 at the age of 90.
She was the loving wife of the late Ross Bellam and will be sadly missed by her daughters: Sandra (Ed), Sherry (Daniel), Tammy (Sylvain) and Trudy; her grandchildren Jennifer, Carla (Trever), Ashley (Domenico), Julie (Fabian), Angela (Jordan), ­Kristopher (Lori), Raquel (Stefen), Paul (Cynthia) and her 15 great-grandchildren.
She was the sister to the late Allan (Huguette), Jean (Franklin), Douglas (Vivian), Diane (Rodney), Leonard and sister-in-law Connie (late Wayne) and Diana (Marvin).
A graveside service will be held at the Cookshire-Eaton Cemetery in spring. Details to follow later.
The family would like to thank all of the staff on 3rd floor at the CHSLD East Angus for all of their care.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -