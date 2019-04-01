Died peacefully on March 30, 2019 after a brief illness in Montreal in her 88th year. Loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Ken, father of Linda, Scott (Margaret Bodie), Lisa (Grant Kippen) and Jamie (Monique McCracken). She was the beloved sister and sister-in-law to those who predeceased her -- Nan Little, Ian Campbell and Shirley Gian Cronin.

Proud grandmother to David and Jamie Kippen, Cassandra and Jessie Robertson, and the late Jennifer, and Katherine (Brad Parrott), Gregory (Bridget) and Colin Robertson. Great-grandmother to Liam and Conor Parrott, special person to Beverley Robertson, Dean, Julian and Corey Chemtov, and loving aunt to nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Canada. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A memorial service will be held in Knowlton, QC, on Saturday, April 6, 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Anglican Church.

A special thank you to Dr. Manny Borod and staff at the Palliative Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal.

In her memory, donations may be made to the Fulford Residence in Montreal or Cedars Cancer Foundation Palliative Care Fund. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 2, 2019