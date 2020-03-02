Home

Sheila Doyle Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Sheila Elaine (Johnston) Doyle, at the age of 73 years. Wife of the late Reginald Alfred Doyle and cherished mother of Michael Doyle (Lynne Bullied), Robin Karagianis (Jamie), Jim Doyle (Susan), and Troy Doyle. Loving grandmother of Jay (Sarah) and their children Luke and Mia, Jenna, and Jesse (Sarah) Bullied; Kelly (Chris), Jason, and Shannon (Connor) Hein; and Sabrina (Ben), Colin (Shar), and Maxwell Doyle. Dear sister of Edgar (Teddy) Johnston, Thelma Johnston and Eileen Johnston (Dave Marjerson). Predeceased by her two infant children Mark and Cheryl, her brother Galen Johnston and by a brother-in-law Pierre Laprise. Also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Sheila was predeceased by her parents Elfrieda and Gordon Johnston.  
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel, 4 James St. E., Brockville on Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, March 6, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. with a service in honour and celebration of Sheila's life at 11 a.m. in the chapel. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation will be gratefully acknowledged. Send condolences or make a donation online at www.irvinememorial.com.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 3, 2020
