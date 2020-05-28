Passed away suddenly at the CHUS Hotel-Dieu on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 80. He was predeceased by his father Leroy Lancaster, his mother Emily Shea, mother of his children Jessie Johnston and his brother Jim (Frankie).

He leaves to mourn his daughters Leanne, Stacey, Krenda (Marc) and his brother Cecil.

He was grandfather to Opal (Dio), April (Shawn), Jennifer (Philippe), Katrina (Jonathan), Jonathan, Dylan (Shanny), Maxime and was great-grandfather to his great grandboys Nathan, Emeric, Owen, Malcolm, Jamieson, Zayden and baby to be born in July.

Sherman also leaves to mourn his longtime fishing buddy and friend Kenny and Dorothy along with many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Anne's Anglican Church Richmond or the Canadian Legion, Branch 15 Richmond or to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

A graveside service will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store