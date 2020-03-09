|
At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Sunday, March 1st, at the age of 78, passed away Sherman Wesbroom, beloved husband of Irene Talbot. He was the son of the late William Wesbroom and the late Marjorie Barnes.
He leaves to mourn his son Tim, his daughter Barbara, his step-son Eric, step-daughter late Melissa, several grandchildren, his twin brother late Robert, his sisters Barbara (late Lothar) and Carol (Myron), many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to BMP Hospital Foundation www.bmpfondation.ca the Medicine Department would be appreciated.
Visitation and a graveside service will be held in spring, an announcement will be made at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 10, 2020