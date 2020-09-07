1/1
Sherman Wesbroom
1941-2020
At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Sunday, March 1st, at the age of 78, passed away Sherman Wesbroom, beloved husband of Irene Talbot. He was the son of the late William Wesbroom and the late Marjorie Barnes. He leaves to mourn his son Tim, his daughter Barbara, his step-son Eric, step-daughter late Melissa, several grandchildren, his twin brother late Robert (Edith), his sisters Barbara (late Lothar) and Carol (Myron), many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to BMP Hospital Foundation www.bmpfondation.ca the Medecine Departement would be appreciated.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Desourdy Funeral Home, 318 Knowlton Rd., Knowlton, on Saturday, September 12th, from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the chapel service. Rev. Tim Wiebe officiating. Interment at the Knowlton Protestant Cemetery.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
