|
|
Passed away At the Centre Multi Service de Santé et de Services Sociaux in East Angus on Friday, March 20, 2020 in her 80th year. Shirley passed away with loved ones near her. Predeceased by her husband John in 1985, her parents Herbert Buller and Ruby Gradwell, her in-laws Edgar Quinn and Irene Gaulin, her brother Alvin Buller and wife Betty, as well as her grandson Patrick Quinn.
She leaves to mourn her son Johnny (Josée), daughter Margie (Corey), her 7 grandchildren Cindy (Joe), Jimmy, Desiree (Serge), Tony (Rosalie), Becky (Jeremy), Tristan (Julia), Vicky (Sam), her 10 great-grandchildren Chloe, Riley, Sebastian, Parker, Randy, Jeremiah, Lyly-Rose, Esmay, Elton, Lyam, and aunt Simonne Dupuis.
Shirley also leaves to mourn many friends and family that will miss her greatly.
She was a very special lady, a special nanny (mom).
We wish to thank the 3rd floor staff and doctor who took care of her, for their support/caring during her journey. It was greatly appreciated.
Funeral Services are entrusted to Cass Funeral Home in Lennoxville. Funeral will be a later date.
"It's never Goodbye, It's see you later"
Rest in peace Mom, Nanny
We Love you
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 25, 2020