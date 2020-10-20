1/1
Shirley Ann Page
1944-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the CHUS Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke, October 12th, 2020, at the age of 76 years, passed away Mrs. Shirley Ann Page, beloved wife of the late Ernest Benoit of South Stukely.
She leaves to mourn her children: Jackie (Sylvie), Laura (Andy), Jo-Ann (Daniel), Linda (Claude), Timothy (Pat); her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the CHUS Fleurimont for the good care given.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
Given the current circumstances, the ceremony will take place in complete privacy. However, you can send your sympathies to the family via our website: www.famillebessette.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated https://fqc.qc.ca/en/donate/make-a-donation,
https://www.heartandstroke.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved