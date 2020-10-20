At the CHUS Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke, October 12th, 2020, at the age of 76 years, passed away Mrs. Shirley Ann Page, beloved wife of the late Ernest Benoit of South Stukely.
She leaves to mourn her children: Jackie (Sylvie), Laura (Andy), Jo-Ann (Daniel), Linda (Claude), Timothy (Pat); her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the CHUS Fleurimont for the good care given.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
Given the current circumstances, the ceremony will take place in complete privacy. However, you can send your sympathies to the family via our website: www.famillebessette.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated https://fqc.qc.ca/en/donate/make-a-donation,
https://www.heartandstroke.ca