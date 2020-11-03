Shirley Anne Robidas, known to many as Shay, passed peacefully on October 22nd in Chateauguay, Quebec at the age of 84. She is survived by her daughter Gillian Lord and two grandchildren Megan and Joshua Francoeur, who call her "Nana", her loving nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents Mildred and Arthur; her devoted husband of 57 years, Paul Lord; sisters, Jeanne Robidas (Rael) and Helen Robidas (Nick); and brother, Ronald "Zoun" Robidas (Rachel).
Shay was born in Sherbrooke and raised in Scotstown, Quebec. She married Paul, the love of her life, who served in the Canadian Military. Traveling with him in the Military, they shared many adventures across Canada and the US together with their daughter. After several years of work at the University of Ottawa, Shirley retired with Paul and they moved to Dunham, Quebec, where they enjoyed cottage life, retirement, family, their wonderful and supportive friends and neighbours, and the breathtaking beauty of the Eastern Townships.
Shirley loved to play the piano, and to dance along to her brother Zoun's fiddle accompanied by her sister Jeanne's vocals/guitar with family and friends. Not only was she competitive at the bowling alley and golf course, but she was also a passionate cribbage player. Her family will cherish the many laughs, adventures, and celebrations shared with her, as well as an extra special last mother-daughter trip to the Eastern Townships last month.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will take place after restrictions are lifted. An announcement will be made later to confirm a date for the celebration of her life.
We wish to thank our family and friends for the tremendous amount of love, care, and support for Shirley and her family. In Shirley's honour, we ask that you spend quality time with a loved one, or do something special for a senior, and to share with us your special memory: gillianl.lord@gmail.com
