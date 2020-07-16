Passed away peacefully at Grace Village on July 13, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife of the late Meredith Barter for 68 years. Devoted mother of Barry (Debbie Devnich), Nancy (David Townshend), John (Martine Picard) and Mary (Jean-Marc Gilbert). Proud "Gram"/"Grammie" of Jason, Brad, Vanessa (Alexandre), Philippe (Jennifer), David (Camille), Marc (Noémie) and Mélanie. "Great-Grammie" of Laurianne, Mathilde, Nathan, Emeric, Owen and Malcolm. Shirley leaves to mourn her sister-in-law Janet Angrave, along with many other relatives and friends.

Shirley graduated from the Sherbrooke Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1945.

Funeral arrangements by Cass Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Grace Village for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Barter.

Donations to the Waterville-North Hatley United Church, 460 Principale S., Waterville, QC J0B 3H0 or to the Dr. Klinck Fund c/o Grace Village, 1515 rue Pleasant View, Sherbrooke, QC J1M 0C6 would be greatly appreciated by the family.

