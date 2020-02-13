|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Harold and Evelyn and her sister Esther. She leaves to mourn her sister Alice (Gary) of Newmarket Ontario. Shirley will be dearly missed by her Lennoxville United Church family.
A funeral service will be held at the Lennoxville United Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Special Projects of the Lennoxville United Church would be greatly appreciated.
A big thank you to the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu Geriatric Team for the care given to Shirley.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 14, 2020