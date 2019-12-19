|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Cowan, who passed away on December 16, 2019 at the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, QC, daughter of the late Muriel and Leslie Holden, resident of Sutton, QC.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband Dennis and her son Stephen, as well as her brothers Jack and Wally. She leaves to mourn her sister Jean de la Mare, (Roger), her nieces and nephews Mary, Sharon, Heather, Betty, Phillip, Karen, Matthew, Michael and Kevin. She will also be greatly missed by her great nieces and great nephews Julie, Frankie, Amy, Jennifer, Michael, David, Tania, Jordan, Quin, Landon and Colton and nine great great nephews and nieces.
Shirley was an employee of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Sutton and was the organist at Grace Anglican Church for 73 years, where she also served as President of the ACW and the Altar Guild. She will be dearly missed by her family and many close friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Chartwell Residence Principale and at the BMP Hospital for the special care she received. The date of a spring memorial service will announced at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 20, 2019