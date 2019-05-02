|
|
Passed away peacefully in Kingston General Hospital, at the age of 84. She is predeceased by her late husband Wayne Smith, and her son Ed who will be interred with mom. Loving and devoted mother of Richard, Linda (Tony), and Bryan (Crystal). Proud grandmother to Justin, Eric, Joshua, Brandon and Caitlan. Shirley was the dear sister to Lillian and Margaret (Peggy) and is predeceased by siblings Dorothy, Charlotte, Esther and Edward. She will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends.
There will be a private graveside service for family at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. In remembrance of Shirley contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or your charity of choice would be appreciated.
BLAIR & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS
112 Beckwith St. N.,
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 2C3
www.blairandson.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 3, 2019