It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Shirley Claire Wilson nee Miltimore on April, 22, 2019.

Predeceased by our father Lyal, she leaves to mourn her ­loving partner of over 40 years Herbert Coles, her ­daughter, Lyla (Sid), sons Craig (Joanne), Mark (Josée), Jeffrey and Herb's children Barbara (Joe), Charlotte (Henry) and Margaret (Bart).

She leaves to mourn as well her many beloved grandchildren and great-­grandchildren. She liked nothing more than making sure she made all their favourite foods when they came to visit.

Mom will also be missed by her sisters Kaye (Robert), Barbara (Eddy), as well as nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Her love of family and caring spirit will be with us all forever.

Family will receive condolences at: BROME-MISSIQUOI Funeral Complex, 402, rue de la Rivière, Cowansville, QC, J2K 1N3 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the service.

Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Iron Hill and reception at the Iron Hill church hall.

We wish to underline the care, attention and kindness Mom received by the ­

at-home palliative care team of Dr. Isabelle Nicolas, and nurse Nicole Lefebvre as well as the CLSC support. You made a difficult situation that much more ­bearable.

In her memory, donations to the BMP Foundation /CLSC Home Care or Brome County Historical Society, Knowlton would be appreciated by the family.