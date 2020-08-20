1/1
Stacia Badger
With great sadness, the family of Stacia Irene Badger announces her passing due to natural causes on August 5, 2020, at Sawyerville, Québec.

Gymnast, artist, machinist, journalist, caretaker, and avid genealogist, Stacia inspired merriment and creativity in those around her. Beloved daughter of William Wright Badger (deceased) and Janet Rattray Matthews, she is survived by her loving son Thomas (Laura), partner Réal, sister Jill (Cash), brother Willy (Sumie), and sister Robyn; stepmother Carolyn and her children; cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins; nephews and niece Hugh, Sho, Kai, and Ruby; friends and fellow Townshippers.

Stacia will be dearly missed. In place of a ceremony, the family encourages donations to charities related to her passions of furthering peace, protecting nature, and preserving history.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
