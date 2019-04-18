|
Stacy Giguere passed tragically in his Edmonton home on Wednesday, April 10th at the age of 45.
Stacy leaves in mourning his daughter Jade, his parents Angela Miller of Knowlton, QC, Richard Giguere of Dunham, QC, his biological father Herb Sharman, his sister Marcia (Sylvain Bienvenue), his brothers Ryan (Maryse Gariepy) and Jordan (Jennifer Mitchell Roy). Loved by his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, (Reagan, Elysia, Lucas, Elliot, Haley, Reed).
He will be missed by all who knew his soul.
Stacy lived with passion and walked paths seldom followed.
We take strength in the faith Stacy held in recent years, and we continue to hold on to his faith in these difficult times.
Details regarding the celebration of Stacy's life will be communicated shortly.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019