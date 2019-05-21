|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and Pa, Stanley Bell on December 29, 2018. Wonderful husband of Ella Grieve and the late Judy Burnside. Dear father of Stan (Cindy) and Shawna (Tim). Stepfather of Cynthia and Judy (Mike). Brother of Arnold and sisters Marion, Linda and the late Evelyn. His dear grandchildren Michael, Meaghan, Kyle, Kelsey and Hudson. He also leaves to mourn many more family members and dear friends.
"Absent from the body, present with the Lord. 2 Cor.5-8"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Village, 1515 Pleasant View St., Sherbrooke, QC J1M 0C6 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at Malvern cemetery on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. Pastor Richard Strout officiating.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 22, 2019