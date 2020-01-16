Home

Stanley Carl Harris


1925 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Carl Harris on January 7, 2020, at the age of 94, the loving husband of Elizabeth Jean Patton and son of the late Cyril Earle Harris and the late Mary Victoria Batchelor.
He also leaves to mourn his children Allyna (Peter) and Eric (Robyn). He is predeceased by his brothers Walter (late Louise), Irwin, Charles (late Doris) and Donald (late Eleanor). He will also be missed by many nephews, nieces, other relatives and many dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Stanley's caregivers for the exceptional attention he received, as well as the compassionate doctors and nursing staff at CLSC Stanstead and the Magog Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Manoir Stanstead, 496 rue Dufferin, Stanstead, QC J0B 3E0.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Société Alzheimer de L'Estrie, 740 rue Galt O Suite 112, Sherbrooke, QC J1H 1Z3; Memphrémagog Hospital Foundation, 50 rue Saint-Patrice E, Magog, QC J1X 3X3; or the charity of your choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 17, 2020
