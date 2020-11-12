It is with great sadness that the Logan family announces the passing of Stanley Ernest Logan in the early morning hours of Monday the 9th of November 2020. He joins his predeceased wife Betty MacKinnon while leaving behind his daughter Cindy and grandchildren Nicholas, Samantha and David with great-grandchildren Zack and Rosalie. He also leaves son Craig and grandchildren Sophie, Matt, Ryan and Sarah with great-grandson Everett. He is predeceased by his brother Howard and his wife Myrna as well as sister Winnifred and her husband Bill.

He also leaves behind nephews Mark, Wade, Kirk and Dale as well as his niece Cathy.

Stanley had a very diverse life experience. From starting his career as a mechanic on mining trucks to many years working for Ingersoll Rand. He was also a part owner in the Len Pub (chicken wings anyone?) before finally in retirement becoming possibly the most persistent no commission Ford salesman that never actually worked for Ford.

We express immense gratitude for the wonderful care that he received from his doctor Marc Bezeau and all of the wonderful caring staff in the palliative care section of the Hotel Dieu hospital and the Renaissance Sherbrooke Manoir St-Francis keeping dad safe and sound while in their care. A final word of thanks must go to Father Giuseppe for the compassion and guidance given to him in his hour of need and we ask that any donations be aimed at helping families in need wherever that may be.





