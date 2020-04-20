|
|
Passed away at the CHUS, Fleurimont site, on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Gloria Mudgett and son Shannon.
He leaves to mourn his son Erin (Denise), granddaughter Amanda (Chris) and great-grandson Jacob as well as many friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Fairmount cemetery in Sutton at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 21, 2020