Stanley O'Brien


1928 - 2020
Stanley O'Brien Obituary
Passed away at the CHUS, Fleurimont site, on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Gloria Mudgett and son Shannon.
He leaves to mourn his son Erin (Denise), granddaughter Amanda (Chris) and great-grandson Jacob as well as many friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Fairmount cemetery in Sutton at a later date.

Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 21, 2020
