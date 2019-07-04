Steve McElravey was born on November 28, 1941 in Leeds, Quebec. He passed away suddenly on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Predeceased by his parents Menzes and Marjorie; and great-grand­daughter Meadow; Steve will be missed deeply by his wife ­Barbara; sister Lillian (Willard); daughters Diana (Darrell), Debbie, Laurie (Tim) and Shelley; grandchildren Ian (Katera), Shane (Tia), Mitchell, Jasmine (Marvin), ­Jennifer (Derek), Matthew (Ray), Megan, John, Santana and Sierra; great-­grandchildren Ava, Noah and Willow.

Steve grew up on the family farm and met Barbara on a blind date set up by his sister Lillian. They were married on May 22, 1965. They had four daughters, Diana, Debbie, Laurie and Shelley while living in Rock Island, Quebec. Steve worked at Butterfields as a machinist in Rock Island and later moved to Regina when Butterfields closed. Steve worked at Howden Construction and then went to Federated Co-op where he worked for many years until retirement due to poor health caused by diabetes. After retirement, Steve enjoyed his family and helping anyone who needed help. He also enjoyed gardening and mechanics.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at ­Gateway Christian Fellowship, 1812 Arthur Street, Regina, SK. In lieu of ­flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Christian Fellowship or to Diabetes Canada, 919B Albert Street, Regina, SK S4R 2P6.

