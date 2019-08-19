|
John Stuart Taylor passed away at La Maison Diapason in Bromont, Quebec on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 75. He fought courageously and with dignity for nine weeks after having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Stuart is predeceased by his parents, Ernie and Jean Taylor.
Stuart is lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Sheryl (Knowlton, Quebec), son Timothy, daughter-in-law Marie-Eve, his beloved grandchildren Kai and Zia, his brothers Ross (wife Janet), Graham (wife Ann), brother-in-laws Craig (wife Susan), Ken (wife Sherry), Peter, and loving nieces and nephews: Lori, Trevor, Maria, Adam, Rebecca, Jeff, Vanessa, Christopher, Benjamin and Jonathan as well as many great nieces and nephews who were all very important to him.
Stuart was born in Montreal in 1944 and was exceptional in so many ways, whether he was helping to grow the family run Taylor business, real estate or always on the look out for new products or ideas. The essence of Stuart was meeting new people and he was highly regarded as a brilliant retailer and a natural leader.
Stuart enjoyed the outdoors, especially downhill skiing, water skiing, hunting and fishing, as well as spending quality time with his family in the Eastern Townships.
A Memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Vitalité Sureau/Elderberry Farm between Knowlton and Cowansville, 851 Knowlton rd., Lac-Brome, Quebec, J0E 2P0 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - just for family and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - for all his wonderful friends throughout the Eastern Townships and Montreal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adam Taylor Fund; M.C.H.F., 1 Place Alexis Nihon, 3400 De Maisonneuve Ouest, Bureau 1420, Montreal, QC, H3Z 3B8 as well as to La Maison Au Diapason, 50 rue du Diapason, Bromont, QC, J2L 0G1.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 20, 2019