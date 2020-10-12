1/1
Susan A. (Nutbrown) McKinnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. (Nutbrown) McKinnon, 70, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center.
Born on March 18, 1950 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, Susan was the daughter of the late Ibrey and Helen Taylor Nutbrown. She graduated from Sherbrooke High School and went on to work at the Kaiser plant before moving on to work in the pharmacy at the Sherbrooke Hospital. She moved to California in 1976 where she met her future husband, Ray McKinnon. She and Ray had four boys and they finally settled in Spring City, Tennessee. Susan was a member of the Master Gardener's Club in Rhea County, Tennessee. She loved to volunteer in the community and was also a substitute teacher for the Rhea County Department of Education. Susan was a member of the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. McKinnon and sister Pamela Nutbrown.  
 Survivors include her sons Raymond (Elyssa) McKinnon of Leesburg, Virginia, Patrick (Katie) McKinnon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sean McKinnon of Spring City and Casey McKinnon of Ashburn, Virginia, siblings Judy (Bryan) Fannon, Sallie (David) Nutbrown, Bill (Pat) Nutbrown, Cynthia (Dan) Sparring, Mark (Cindy) Nutbrown, Peter (Tracey) Nutbrown and Vicky Nutbrown, and grandchildren Ava McKinnon and Thomas McKinnon.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to www.goodwillchatt.org
Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Susan McKinnon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved