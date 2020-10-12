LOVE OF MY SISTER



The love of my sister was by far a true blessing.

The compassion, kindness, love & care was truly an inspiration.

The smiles you gave were as beautiful & true.

Beyond heaven & stars your soul shines through.

My sister who showed a giving heart to all.

How I remember all the times you stood tall.

Your beauty shines through all those you have touched.

Remembering the goodness you gave easily & so much.

A willingness of support you always shared.

A hug with much love was never ever spared.

A gracious angel you were always to me.

A sister, forever cherished, in my heart you will be.

A pureness of love you always shined bright.

A caring soul for family was your strength in life.

A big piece of my heart is covered with loving admiration;

For the love of my sister who was my true inspiration.

Vicky Nutbrown

