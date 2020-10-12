Susan A. (Nutbrown) McKinnon, 70, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center.
Born on March 18, 1950 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, Susan was the daughter of the late Ibrey and Helen Taylor Nutbrown. She graduated from Sherbrooke High School and went on to work at the Kaiser plant before moving on to work in the pharmacy at the Sherbrooke Hospital. She moved to California in 1976 where she met her future husband, Ray McKinnon. She and Ray had four boys and they finally settled in Spring City, Tennessee. Susan was a member of the Master Gardener's Club in Rhea County, Tennessee. She loved to volunteer in the community and was also a substitute teacher for the Rhea County Department of Education. Susan was a member of the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. McKinnon and sister Pamela Nutbrown.
Survivors include her sons Raymond (Elyssa) McKinnon of Leesburg, Virginia, Patrick (Katie) McKinnon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sean McKinnon of Spring City and Casey McKinnon of Ashburn, Virginia, siblings Judy (Bryan) Fannon, Sallie (David) Nutbrown, Bill (Pat) Nutbrown, Cynthia (Dan) Sparring, Mark (Cindy) Nutbrown, Peter (Tracey) Nutbrown and Vicky Nutbrown, and grandchildren Ava McKinnon and Thomas McKinnon.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to www.goodwillchatt.org
