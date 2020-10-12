1/1
Susan A. (Nutbrown) McKinnon
Susan A. (Nutbrown) McKinnon, 70, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center.
Born on March 18, 1950 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, Susan was the daughter of the late Ibrey and Helen Taylor Nutbrown. She graduated from Sherbrooke High School and went on to work at the Kaiser plant before moving on to work in the pharmacy at the Sherbrooke Hospital. She moved to California in 1976 where she met her future husband, Ray McKinnon. She and Ray had four boys and they finally settled in Spring City, Tennessee. Susan was a member of the Master Gardener's Club in Rhea County, Tennessee. She loved to volunteer in the community and was also a substitute teacher for the Rhea County Department of Education. Susan was a member of the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. McKinnon and sister Pamela Nutbrown.  
 Survivors include her sons Raymond (Elyssa) McKinnon of Leesburg, Virginia, Patrick (Katie) McKinnon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sean McKinnon of Spring City and Casey McKinnon of Ashburn, Virginia, siblings Judy (Bryan) Fannon, Sallie (David) Nutbrown, Bill (Pat) Nutbrown, Cynthia (Dan) Sparring, Mark (Cindy) Nutbrown, Peter (Tracey) Nutbrown and Vicky Nutbrown, and grandchildren Ava McKinnon and Thomas McKinnon.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to www.goodwillchatt.org
Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Susan McKinnon.


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
Patrick,
Our family will keep you and all your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time! We are sorry to hear if your loss.
Brad Bishop
Friend
October 8, 2020
My sister passed away one week ago Monday and I could not sleep, so here’s to you Sue.

We feel your warmth around us.
We close our eyes to visualize
Your face when you were here.
We remember the times we spent together,
They are locked inside our hearts,
For as long as we have those memories,
We will never be apart!

When a loved one becomes a memory,
And that memory becomes a treasure!

Love you Sue
Sallie Nutbrown
Sister
October 7, 2020
Massawippi Cemetery ... two pumpkins placed in memory of Susan and Pam
Nancy & Phil Taylor / Kerwin
Family
October 6, 2020
To my sister Sue who passed away one week ago today: Always a smile instead of a frown, Always a hand when one was down! Always true, thoughtful and kind! Wonderful memories that you left behind! We know that you will always be present in our hearts and thoughts and that your smile and presence are greatly missed! Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, And missing you is something, That will never go away! Love Sallie
Sallie Nutbrown
October 6, 2020
This hydrangea bouquet from our garden is a floral tribute to Susan. This vase was a wedding gift from her.
William & Pat Nutbrown
Brother
October 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Peter Johnson
October 4, 2020
Cindy, Susan
Tracey Nutbrown
Family
October 4, 2020
Judy, Peter, Susan
Tracey Nutbrown
Family
October 4, 2020
Susan, Peter
Tracey Nutbrown
Family
October 4, 2020
Susan, Taylor
Tracey Nutbrown
Family
October 4, 2020
Mark, Susan, Peter
Tracey Nutbrown
Family
October 4, 2020
Peter, Susan
Tracey Nutbrown
Family
October 4, 2020
Thomas, Ava
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 4, 2020
McKinnon's
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 4, 2020
What a kind and loving person Susan was. So nice to see the photos and read the many tributes. We will remember all the special family times with her. Sending our thoughts and prayers to Cowboy, Patrick, Casey and Sean.
Mike and Trudy McLeod
Family
October 3, 2020
LOVE OF MY SISTER

The love of my sister was by far a true blessing.
The compassion, kindness, love & care was truly an inspiration.
The smiles you gave were as beautiful & true.
Beyond heaven & stars your soul shines through.
My sister who showed a giving heart to all.
How I remember all the times you stood tall.
Your beauty shines through all those you have touched.
Remembering the goodness you gave easily & so much.
A willingness of support you always shared.
A hug with much love was never ever spared.
A gracious angel you were always to me.
A sister, forever cherished, in my heart you will be.
A pureness of love you always shined bright.
A caring soul for family was your strength in life.
A big piece of my heart is covered with loving admiration;
For the love of my sister who was my true inspiration.
Vicky Nutbrown
Sister
October 3, 2020
There are no words to express how heartbroken we are. My sister Susan was a loving and kind person. She could light up a room with her smile. I think what we will miss the most, his her laugh and her many wonderful hugs.

Raymond (Cowboy), Patrick, Casey and Sean your mom loved you with all her heart and was so proud of you. She will always be watching over you.

We are thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers. Sending you all our love. Uncle Peter, Aunt Tracey






Peter Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Kirsten, Tracey, Cindy
Tracey Nutbrown
Family
October 3, 2020
Cindy, Sue, Kelley and Judy at Cowboy's weddng
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 3, 2020
Judy, Sue and Cindy at Kelley's wedding
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 3, 2020
Sue with sister Cindy
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 3, 2020
Sue at the Sherbrooke Hospital
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 3, 2020
Sue and Ray
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 3, 2020
Sue 1975
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 3, 2020
Amazing Sister - we will miss her terribly.
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 3, 2020
Susan was our neighbor for the past three and a half years always had a smile on her face and so so wonderful to our grandchildren always let them go up to her property up on top of the hill and let them go exploring the woods. They loved making her Christmas trees out of the pine cones she let them always take down. Just a Wonderful person so kind. I will miss our talks. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family she will be greatly missed. Jeff and Lynda Allen.
Lynda Allen
Friend
October 3, 2020
Cindy, Judy, Susan, Mum, Pam ... Sebby's
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Nutbrown 's
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Sallie, Trudy, Nancy, Judy, Susan, Elizabeth, Vickie
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Judy, Susan, Sallie, Vickie, Cindy
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Trudy, Cindy, Nancy<br />Judy, Susan, Vickie, Sallie
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Thanksgiving Jess (Corben), Cindy, Vickie, Tracey, Judy, Kelly, Pat, Pam, Susan, Sallie
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Susan, Ray
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
6 Sisters
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Cindy, Peter, Bill, Mark, Vickie, Susan, Judy, Pam, Sallie<br />
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Nutbrown gang and Nancy &amp; Trudy 60th anniversary
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Uncle Ron, Aunt Lorna, Susan
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Matthew, Alex, Susan
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Debbie, Cindy
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Kelly, Mum, Susan, Judy, Taylor, Mitchell
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Mum &amp; Susan 80th birthday
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Bill, Susan
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Cindy, Mark, Susan, Bill, Vickie, Peter, Sallie, Mi, &amp; Dad
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Mum &amp; Dad's 50th
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Nutbrown Gang Cindy &amp; Dan's Wedding
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Jay Junior (Cowboy), Ray
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Mum
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Bill
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Princess
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Pam, Cindy, Susan
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Mum, Mar, Peter, Dad, Susan, Pam, Mitch
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan Sherbrooke High School
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Christmas Massawippi
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Mum &amp; Dad al all 9 kids
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Sallie. Judy, Susan<br />Bill, Cindy, Pam, Friend?
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Judy, Susan, Dad, Pam, Bill, Sallie
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Trudy, Susan, Nancy
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Judy, Pam, Susan, Nancy, Nanny, Trudy, Sallie, Bill
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
Susan, Bill, Sallie &amp; Judy
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 3, 2020
A loving and kind hearted soul.
William Nutbrown
Brother
October 2, 2020
Susan was one of the kindest ladies I have ever known. I was blessed to have been friends with her for almost 25 years. She loved my children and always welcomed them and me into her home. Our families have shared a lot of holidays, celebrations, laughs and tears together. Cowboy, Patrick , Casey and Sean your mom was so proud of each one of you and loved you dearly. She spoke about you boys all the time and always shared your latest updates. I loved listening to her stories and hearing about all the places she had traveled....
........Thank you for sharing your mom with me....she was my friend!!
Much Love
Debbie Jackson
Debbie Jackson
Friend
October 2, 2020
My condolences to the family. Susan was a friend and client of mine for many years. It is with a sad heart that I have heard of her passing. God be with you all.
Donna Cawood Van Hooser
Friend
October 2, 2020
Susan was such a beautiful person. I will always remember her. My prayers got to all the family.
Terry Hooper
October 2, 2020
Susan was truly a wonderful, generous and kind person. She was my big sister but also my mentor and friend. She was an amazing sister and we will miss her but it gives me comfort to know she went peacefully.
Time passes so quickly but our memories are there with us always and bring such blessings. Ray (Cowboy) Patrick, Sean and Casey please know that all of her siblings send their love and prayers and wish we could be there with you to mourn your beautiful Mom. hugs and I hope a little bit of Susan lives in me. Rest in peace until the day our fates align. Aunt Cindy and Uncle Dan
Cynthia Sparring
Sister
October 2, 2020
A great, great lady and mother who raised some outstanding young men. Rest In Peace friend. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Kelly Reed
October 2, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Susan was a wonderful person. I enjoyed subbing with her. Sure going to miss her. Prayers for all the family.

Patricia Vizueth
Friend
October 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to this family, I have known Susan for a few years now and you never saw her without a smile on her face..always happy go lucky. She will be missed by many.
Rest In Peace Susan
Love ya Robin Cagle, from Banchmark Physical Therapy
Robin Cagle
Friend
