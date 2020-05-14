It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved Susan who passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was admired for her strength, kindness and ability to light up a room. Her East coast upbringing made her feel happiest when she was surrounded by friends and family in her kitchen. Susan welcomed everyone into her home with a kind smile. No matter the circumstance she had a gift for seeing humour in the toughest situations. Her wit remained with her until the end. She loved reading, gardening, painting and fishing. Susan was a hard-working and dedicated employee of the Wales Home. She was a fantastic wife, mother and the most incredible grandmother. Susan will be forever in the hearts and memories of her husband of forty years, Peter, her three daughters Krystal (Paul), Megan (Paul) and Hannah (Kim), and her four grandchildren Avery, Eleanor, Royce and Jude. She is survived by her loving mother, Lorena, of eight children and their families in New Brunswick, Alberta, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the Richmond community, particularly, the staff of the Wales Home, St. Francis Elementary School, and friends and neighbours, for their outpouring of generosity and support. Their kindness will not be forgotten. There will be a celebration of Susan's life at a later date in the summer. Donations in her memory may be made to the Wales Home Foundation or to St. Francis Elementary School, which is developing a special project in Susan's honour. At Susan's request, we ask that you take a moment to hold your loved ones close, as time waits for no one.



