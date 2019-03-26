TP a life-long resident of Lennoxville passed away ­peacefully on March 23, 2019 at CHUS Fleurimont.

The son of the late Olive (McKee) and Lindsey Painter, ­loving husband of Paulette Beauchesne, dear father of David (Lisa Dubeau), Karen (Mark Pezzi), and beloved grandfather of Zackery (Rebecca Cote), Logan, Chase and Cole.

Loved by his sister, Ardyth Davidson (late Donald Davidson), predeceased by his sister Beverly Patrick (Roscoe Patrick) and predeceased by his brother Verne Painter. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. He will be dearly missed by them all.

TP touched many lives over the years whether it was with his involvement with the Lennoxville Volunteer Fire Department, the Eastern Townships Vintage ­Automobile Club, delivering meals on wheels, driving people to appointments, making baskets at Mental Health Estrie, helping out with mechouis at the Hut, or helping those with an addiction, he loved to be helpful and always with a smile and a joke.

At TP's request, there will be no funeral. A visitation will be held at the Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) on April 6th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As memorial tributes, donations in TP's name to the CHUS Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 27, 2019