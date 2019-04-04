Home

Thérèse (Lavallière) McMorine


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thérèse (Lavallière) McMorine Obituary
Passed away in Richmond, QC, on April 2nd, 2019, at the age of 86 years, Thérèse McMorine (née Lavallière) beloved wife of Ian McMorine, dear mother of JoAnn (Jim Oakes), Carole (the late Jean-Yves Ouellet), Richard (Sharon Miller), Michael (Nancy Dupuis) and Robert (Samantha Mills), cherished grandmother of Melanie, Christopher, Philip, Travis, Jessica, Amanda, Mikaela, Gregory, Megan and Brendan. She leaves to mourn 11 great-grandchildren: Drew, Myah, Laurie, Jeremy, Elliot, Theodore, Arthur, Zachary, Felina, Ian, Caelan and also the 12th little one, due in July, along with nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Upon her request, there will be no ­funeral service. You are welcome to send your condolences to Ian ­McMorine c/o The Wales Home (506 RTE 243, Cleveland, QC J0B 2H0) or at www.coopfuneraireestrie.com.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019
