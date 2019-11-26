|
At The Manoir Lac Brome, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the age of 91, passed away Mrs. Thérèse Turgeon wife of the late John Lefebvre from Knowlton.
She leaves to mourn her daughter, Lynn (Michael Potter), grandsons, Daniel and Mathieu as well as many other relatives and friends.
Family will receive condolences on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 ch. Knowlton, Knowlton, Qc.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dre. Désy and all the staff of The Manoir Lac Brome for their support and the good care provided to Mrs. Turgeon.
Donations, in her memory, to Fondation En Vue from the Nazareth Institute would be greatly appreciated, forms will be available at the funeral home or via the website: the www.fondationenvue.org
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 26, 2019