Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thérèse Turgeon Lefebvre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thérèse Turgeon Lefebvre


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thérèse Turgeon Lefebvre Obituary
At The Manoir Lac Brome, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the age of 91, passed away Mrs. Thérèse Turgeon wife of the late John Lefebvre from Knowlton.
She leaves to mourn her daughter, Lynn (Michael Potter), grandsons, Daniel and Mathieu as well as many other relatives and friends.
Family will receive condolences on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 ch. Knowlton, Knowlton, Qc.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dre. Désy and all the staff of The Manoir Lac Brome for their support and the good care provided to Mrs. Turgeon.
Donations, in her memory, to ­Fondation En Vue from the Nazareth Institute would be greatly ­appreciated, forms will be available at the funeral home or via the website: the www.fondationenvue.org
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thérèse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -