Thomas A. Knight
1947-2020
On November 21, 2020, in Drummondville, Tom Knight of Acton Vale passed away at the age of 73.
He leaves the love of his life, his wife Marthe Gauthier and his beloved children, Emilie and Jeremy, Jeremy's wife Barbara St-Hilaire and their children Sarah and her daughter Aya, Souraya, Layla, and Samy. He is also survived by his sister Sherry, an aunt and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, as well as other relatives and friends. His brother Louis predeceased him.
Taking into account the directives of the Ministère de la Santé, the rules for gatherings will be in force. A maximum of 25 people at a time will be accepted inside the Funeral Complex and face coverings are mandatory at all times.
Tom's family will receive, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Complexe Funéraire Lalime & Boisvert, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. those who wish to offer their condolences. The period from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. will be reserved exclusively for close family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fondation Santé Daigneault-Gauthier de la MRC d'Acton are suggested. Forms are available at the Funeral Complex as well as at Marthe's office. It is also possible to donate via the website (www.fondation-sante.org).
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Complexe Funéraire Lalime & Boisvert
1166 Saint-André St., Acton Vale QC
PHONE: 450-546-5556
www.ubaldlalime.com


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
