With profound sadness we announce the passing of Tom K. Cavanagh, peacefully at his residence in Brockville, Ontario. He was in his 88th year.Born in Kingston, Ontario in 1933, he lived a full and adventurous life. He was a devoted husband to Rosemary; loving father to James, Thomas (Maureen), Catherine (Brian), Jennifer (David), and Laura (Bernard); caring grandfather to Deborah (Chloe), Luke, Alice, Tommy, James, Katie, Chloé, Jacob, and Amaya; and beloved brother to Joan Sherwood. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Thomas, his dear brother John, and his granddaughter Emma.Tom embraced life fully. A born adventurer, he travelled the world and lived in many far-flung and exotic places, including England, Ghana, Malawi, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Colombia, and the Ukraine. He worked in international development and education, with most of his professional career spent as a professor and Academic Dean at Champlain College in Lennoxville, Quebec. Colleagues and students recall him fondly as passionate about his work and generous with his time and spirit.A joyful soul, Tom loved music and the arts. He was a true seeker and lifelong learner; up until the very end of his life he continued to work on playing his guitar and improving his French. He cared deeply about social justice and world news, and his written reflections on current events, his life, and his wide variety of interests were published for years in his local paper, the Sherbrooke Record.Most of all, Tom cared about his family. The values he instilled in his children have served them well and the love he showed his wife of 59 years will forever be an inspiration. He will be remembered with love by all who knew him, and forever missed by his family.In compliance with current Health and Public Safety Directives, a public Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Tom, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario or to the student services fund at Champlain Regional College of Lennoxville would be gratefully appreciated by her family.